The technology of policing is taking another step forward with the introduction of body cameras with live-streaming capability, which will allow department leaders to see what their officers see in real time.
Axon, the company that originally gained prominence with its Taser devices, is the leading supplier of law enforcement body cameras for several years. This week it announced that the Cincinnati Police Department will use 1,000 of its new model cameras that can live-stream.
There are plenty of advantages to this, especially when an officer is an a dangerous situation. But as with any new technology, there also are some legitimate concerns.
Advantages first: Axon’s system automatically activates the live-streaming body camera when an officer draws his gun or powers up his Taser, or if the camera software hears a gunshot. This should eliminate confrontations that don’t get recorded, and the new body cameras will record at 1080 pixels, which will greatly improve the quality of video and photos.
Also, let’s face it — while many officer-involved shootings are for legitimate defensive reasons, a number of high-profile ones are not. The new cameras’ live-streaming technology will allow higher-ranking, more experienced officers to provide better guidance that ought to reduce the number of tragic confrontations.
Police officers should welcome instructions from a superior who is seeing what the officer does. Departments will have a video record of what happened, which will go a long way toward determining whether an action was justified.
An inescapable concern is that putting high-quality cameras on all officers is one more step toward Big Brother-type surveillance. It must be noted that police cameras are far from the only contributors to this: Many families and businesses have installed security cameras, willingly sacrificing privacy for security.
To its credit, Axon is discouraging customers from allowing wide access to video from live-streaming cameras. Its system will use artificial intelligence to blur out faces that appear in an officer’s camera during routine activities, which take up almost all of an officer’s day.
There is some debate over the effectiveness of body cameras. The Washington Post quoted a study from George Mason University that said the cameras have had no statistical impact on officer or citizen behavior. Nor have they affected citizens’ opinions of police. Axon’s CEO responded that another study of six jurisdictions in the United States and Europe said complaints about police behavior dropped by 93 percent after officers started wearing cameras.
Axon’s new body cameras are part of a package that includes a Taser, four microphones, software and unlimited cloud storage space. They will cost $200 per officer per month. A city with 30 officers would pay $72,000 per year.
That’s expensive. But the technology will keep improving and prices should gradually come down. The concept is worth exploring as a matter of safety for both officers and the public.
