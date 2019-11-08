Tate Reeves’ conservative political ideology runs counter to much of what is important to this state — and particularly to parts of Mississippi that face challenges to which Reeves seems not all that concerned.
But you have to say this for him: He knows how to raise money, and he knows how to win elections.
Reeves surprised many with his relatively comfortable 52% to 47% victory over Democrat Jim Hood in Tuesday’s general election.
The margin for Reeves wasn’t as large as it was for the other six Republicans who won their statewide contests, but it was larger than had been anticipated in this battle between two previously undefeated political titans.
Some will credit President Donald Trump’s endorsement and 11th-hour visit to Mississippi as providing Reeves with that last bump. Certainly the president is popular in this state. But Trump worked even harder in equally conservative Kentucky, where the incumbent Republican governor appears to have been edged out.
What was the difference? Reeves himself.
As a campaigner, he knows the right buttons to push not just to maintain his ultraconservative base but to keep those just right of center from defecting to the other side. He says no on tax increases, no matter how sensible or needed they may be, and pushes for tax cuts, no matter how ill-advised they are.
He speaks disrespectfully of Barack Obama and other national Democrats, such as Nancy Pelosi, who couldn’t win a statewide contest in Mississippi either. He exaggerates how well this state is doing under his watch. And even if some Republicans grouse about him behind his back, Reeves has them scared enough that they don’t buck him publicly.
Sound a bit like Donald Trump? Perhaps. But it should be noted that Reeves was effectively following this playbook in Mississippi years before the celebrity CEO took it national.
Having demonstrated he knows how to win elections, now the challenge for Reeves is to do something big with that power.
He has shot down or ignored most of the big ideas his opponents had — expanding Medicaid, implementing a major road and bridge program, making public pre-kindergarten universal.
He has pledged to get teacher pay up toward the elusive Southeastern average, but after that, it is hard to identify a comprehensive vision from him. Maybe that will come now.
He said many of the right things during his victory speech Tuesday night, promising repeatedly that as governor he would try to serve all of the state’s people, not just the conservative majority that voted for him.
He will have a tremendous amount of political leverage to employ, with Republicans holding every statewide office for the first time since Reconstruction and maintaining supermajorities in both legislative chambers.
If he avoids hubris, Reeves has the opportunity to accomplish a lot. All Mississippians should wish him success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.