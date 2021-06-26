The Mississippi Legislature has historically reserved for itself the power to give raises to those who work for the state or who depend on the state for the funding that pays their salaries.
One notable exception to this rule was recently uncovered by Mississippi Today.
It reported that at the first of this year, Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph raised his pay by $15,000 and gave similar increases of close to 10% to other members of the state’s judiciary.
Randolph triggered the pay hikes — and the $2 million-a-year cost — through a 2012 state law that was designed to keep judicial pay competitive so as to attract and retain qualified jurists on the bench.
That law said that, starting in 2019, if the state Personnel Board determines — based on comparisons with the private sector as well as other states — that judicial pay has become inadequate, the chief justice has the unilateral power to implement the raises, as long as there is enough money from state appropriations and court fees to pay for the additional costs.
It doesn’t sit well for anyone in public office to be able to give himself or herself a raise, as Randolph was legally empowered to do. Even when legislative bodies approve raises for themselves, it takes a majority of the members to make that happen. No single lawmaker can authorize a raise from which he or she will benefit.
Of equal concern is the special treatment given to one relatively small segment of state employees over all others. If a state Personnel Board study is enough to trigger pay raises for 128 judges, and that’s considered good public policy, why would it not be just as beneficial to do the same with tens of thousands of state employees, university and community college instructors, and public school teachers? In every case, comparative studies with contiguous states would show Mississippi’s salaries are lower than most if not all of the others.
Although it’s important to have a competent judiciary, it’s also important to have competent educators and competent state employees who are not judges. The Legislature determines for these latter categories what’s the right balance between an attractive and fair compensation package and the burden on taxpayers.
Do judges really deserve a different system that makes it much easier to get raises?
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
Progress of sorts
for Chinese parents
The United States and China have at least one similar concern, though China’s is more severe: Will there be enough young workers around to provide for its rapidly growing elderly population?
Recently, China responded by further relaxing its child quota, now allowing three per family. Although some see this as progress, that’s only if you ignore how such quotas are enforced: through government snooping on women and forced abortions when families don’t follow the rules, or when they don’t have the money to bribe officials to look the other way.
Other punishments in the past, writes columnist Mona Charen, have included lost jobs, education denials and confiscated property.
Theoretically, increasing the permitted family size should reduce the number of forced abortions and other barbaric measures inflicted on the Chinese people, but it won’t eliminate them. When a government puts the supposed collective good over individual rights, it leads to indecent and inhumane treatment.
