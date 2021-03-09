As the one-year anniversary of Mississippi’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 approaches, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs recalled a foreboding January 2020 conversation.
“Dr. (Paul) Byers walked in my office and said, ‘Look at this. I think this is going to be the big one, the big pandemic,’ ” Dobbs said on Tuesday.
Byers, Mississippi’s state epidemiologist, had received data on pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China.
On Jan. 9 the State Health Department sent its first notification to healthcare providers, and about two months later, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic the same day Mississippi reported its first case.
“Where we were in January, I’m going to be honest, I didn’t think we’d be sitting here a year later still talking about this,” Byers said.
State healthcare officials gathered for an online press conference Monday to reflect on the lessons learned over the past year.
Byers tracked Mississippi’s trends of case surges from the initial March and April outbreaks to the summer second wave, the autumn lull, the holiday and post-holiday season peak, and the current downward trends of new cases, COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations.
There were seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon, none of whom required mechanical ventilation, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson.
“Now is the time for everyone who qualifies to sign up for a vaccination appointment and to encourage loved ones to do the same,” Richardson said. “We have what it takes to put an end to COVID deaths. The finish line is in sight. Now is not the time to slow our pace.”
There were 906 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide from the weekend. There were 576 cases Saturday, 260 Sunday and 70 Monday, “one of the lowest that we’ve reported in quite some time,” Byers said.
There were 25 new COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide over the three days, including one each in Pike and Walthall counties.
Pike County reported 15 new virus cases from Saturday to Monday. Amite and Franklin counties reported one each, Lawrence County nine, Lincoln County 42, Walthall County six and Wilkinson County two.
Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate last week, but Dobbs and Byers are still urging citizens to wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings.
Dobbs showed the empty bottle that once contained the first Pfizer vaccine given in Mississippi, which was given to him and Byers in December. He emphasized the importance of the vaccine in ending the pandemic as well as the vaccine’s safety and innovation in using messenger RNA to stop COVID-19.
“Dec. 14 wasn’t the culmination of a year’s worth of research; it was the culmination of over a decade’s worth of research,” Dobbs said. “The vaccine makers were ready, set to shift their messenger RNA technology from the flu and apply it for use with COVID.”
As of Monday morning, 488,215 people had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, and 275,575 had been fully vaccinated with both doses.
Amounts of vaccinations administered in Southwest Mississippi Monday included: Pike County 8,586, Amite County 2,057, Franklin County 1,814, Lawrence County 4,565, Lincoln County 8,434, Walthall County 2,629 and Wilkinson County 2,188.
Vaccination appointments at the state-run drive-thru in the Edgewood Mall parking lot can be made at www .covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 1-877-978-6453.
Dobbs also discussed the disadvantages that faced the U.S. healthcare industry going into the pandemic and urged better preparedness.
“Not surprised at all,” he said when asked his reaction to difficulties faced in the response.
“We have chronically under-funded, under-invested, undermined our healthcare systems. We will learn a lesson, throw a bunch of money at it and forget.
“There’s always money to chase the problem that was behind us, not the one that’s ahead of us.
“If you can fund public health to a point where it can be ever-ready we’ll be in a much better situation.”
