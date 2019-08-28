President Trump regularly makes news with his eagerness to criticize the policies of the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell.
Trump, gearing up for his re-election campaign, is worried that the economy is slowing down. He basically wants the Fed to cut interest rates in half to encourage more borrowing.
At the end of July, the Fed did lower interest rates by one-quarter of a percentage point — a much smaller reduction than what the president wanted.
Give Trump modest credit for being blunt about his intentions. He hasn’t tied his call for a large rate cut directly to the 2020 campaign, but everyone can read the calendar.
But here’s the thing: The Fed’s rate cut in July, which reduces the interest rates charged on home loans, credit card balances and many other transactions, put its benchmark interest rate at 2 to 2.5 percent. While this is a higher rate than the 1 percent interest of a decade ago during the Great Recession, today’s interest rates remain near historic lows.
Ask anybody who bought a home or a car in the 1970s or the 1980s — they weren’t paying interest based on any 2 percent benchmark. Borrowing money used to cost a lot more than that.
The point is that if today’s extremely inexpensive access to money isn’t good enough to keep the American economy growing, you have to wonder what else can be done. Corporate income taxes already have been reduced but did not speed up the economy. Instead, the cuts helped produce another trillion-dollar budget deficit.
Another thing to remember is that the low interest rates over the past decade have really done a number on the savings plans of many retirees. They used to be able to live on a 5 or 6 percent return from guaranteed investments like certificates of deposit. Now they’re lucky if they get half a percentage point of interest. They have been treated poorly.
Overall, though, the low-interest strategy of the past decade has worked. Job creation has steadily increased for several years. National unemployment is below 4 percent. Not much of this has trickled down to rural Mississippi, unfortunately, but the American economy is a lot better off than it was after the crash of 2008.
Trump clearly worries about a recession affecting his re-election. That is certainly possible; the current economic expansion is the longest one in American history. As things don’t go up forever, this implies that a downturn of some sort looms.
The unanswerable questions are when the economy will dip, and how severe it will be. If things do slow down between now and November 2020, Trump’s complaints today will sound tame by comparison — even though he is the one tempting fate with his tariff wars.
No matter what public pressure the Fed gets from the president or anyone else, a 2 percent interest rate is low enough. Save further cuts for a time of greater distress, when they will be more valuable than they are now.
