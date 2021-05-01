The most important years of a student’s life are not the last ones but the first ones. It’s in kindergarten and even before that the pattern is set that will determine how a child does in academics for the rest of his or her school years.
Thus, it is good news to see that Mississippi’s limited public school pre-kindergarten program is drawing high marks. The state is one of only six that met all the benchmarks of a national early education research organization’s latest evaluation.
The obvious challenge for Mississippi is to figure out a way to expand this successful program to cover a lot more children than present funding allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.