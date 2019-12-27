For a good example of how the attendance at a college football game matters less than it used to, just watch a few minutes of almost any of this year’s bowl games.
There are far too many empty seats at these games, most of which would not even be played if not for the TV channels that pay a surprising amount of money to broadcast them.
A lot of the bowl games draw an attendance between 15,000 and 35,000 — which is small compared to most of the regular-season contests. Many bowls also get the participating schools to buy a certain number of tickets for resale to their fans, but the schools have to pay for the tickets whether or not someone uses them.
This is an expected by-product of college football’s gravitation toward a playoff system to determine its champion. The two playoff bowls Saturday — LSU vs. Oklahoma and Clemson vs. Ohio State — will set up the title game in two weeks. The rest of the bowls are little more than a reward to players and coaches who had a good season, with the hope of a victory that might help next year’s recruiting.
It’s easy to say that college football has too many meaningless bowl games, because it does. But they’ll be around as long as enough people are willing to watch them on TV.
