One of the most disturbing allegations to come out of the 2020 election was that the software of Dominion Voting Systems was hacked and the election results manipulated. Dominion has defended its reputation, and now is suing former President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani for defamation and asking $1.3 billion in damages. This follows a similar lawsuit against another Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell.
Giuliani responded, “Dominion’s defamation lawsuit for $1.3 billion will allow me to investigate their history, finances and practices fully and completely. The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart.
“It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously.”
Trump’s supporters argue that the election certification timetable never allowed evidence of election fraud to be presented. These lawsuits will rectify that, and rightly so.
The American people deserve an accounting of these accusations and a thorough vetting in court as to their veracity.
