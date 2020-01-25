The banquet hall at the Country Club of Jackson was full recently to hear writer Andy McCarthy speak at a function hosted by the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.
McCarthy is a columnist for the National Review and has recently published a book, “Ball of Conspiracy: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency.” His book expounds on a vexing issue that won’t go away: The real collusion in the 2016 election was not between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. It was between the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration and their manipulation of the FBI to sabotage Trump.
This refers to the notorious Steele file, a dossier of damning material alleging that President Donald Trump colluded with Russians, compiled by Christopher Steele, a retired British agent who specialized in Russian affairs. Steele gave his file to the FBI, which used the information to obtain approval from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to surveil former Trump campaign associate Carter Page.
It turns out that Steele compiled the dossier while working for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign through Perkins Coie law firm. Steele’s Democratic funding was never revealed to the court.
This is heady stuff. The FBI being snookered at best; or colluding at worst with Democratic campaign operatives to spy on a Republican presidential candidate. In December, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz exonerated the FBI from allegations of abuse of power and political bias against the Trump campaign during its initial investigation of the Trump-Russia connection, while at the same time criticizing some FBI agents and lawyers for unprofessionalism and sloppiness.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr is calling on continued investigations. In an 11-page response, the FBI director, Christopher A. Wray, said he was ordering 40 corrective steps.
McCarthy, speaking in Jackson, said he initially defended the FBI, believing there was no way the it could have relied so heavily on the unsubstantiated Steele dossier. But as he researched his book, McCarthy realized he was wrong and became appalled at the unprofessionalism and politics at the highest level of the FBI.
McCarthy told the group, “I initially said that what we’re going to find when we get to the end of this is that the FBI may have taken this dossier from this character Steele, but they’re not just going to take it and run over to court with it.
“They will take the five or six facts they need to verify that the people they are investigating are foreign agents, then the FBI will do what they FBI does. They would take the allegations and then go to school. They’ll develop other witnesses. They’ll corroborate documents and by the time they go to court, you won’t even have to hear Christopher Steele’s name.
“But exactly the thing I said could never happen, happened.”
It’s been a long time since J. Edgar Hoover abused his power and blackmailed politicians for political ends. This Steele affair illustrates that America must remain vigilant about the potential for corruption and abuse at the highest levels of power.
