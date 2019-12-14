The Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives were determined to fast-track the impeachment of President Donald Trump, even while they know that, as it now stands, they are unlikely to get any Republican votes in their chamber nor secure a conviction in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Even if you believe that Trump committed impeachable offenses, it is reasonable to question why the rush when more time and investigation could strengthen the case for what is perhaps the most damning part of this ordeal: the president’s belief that he is immune from congressional accountability.
Democrats in the House have made a strong technical case for impeachment. The evidence clearly suggests that the president abused his office by trying to barter a White House meeting and military aid for Ukraine for an investigation into the family of Joe Biden, one of the main Democratic challengers to Trump’s re-election in 2020. As constitutional scholars testifying in Congress have amply explained, misusing one’s office for personal gain does fall under the impeachable catch-all of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
But that argument is not compelling enough to win over any bipartisan support for impeachment, much less the support of the majority of Americans. Nor will a totally partisan impeachment followed by a Senate acquittal do much to stop Trump, or those who come after him, from behaving in a similar manner.
If Democrats in Congress really are interested in deterring autocracy in the White House, they need to slow down, find out more of what happened in the Ukraine scandal and compel those who know the most to provide documents and to testify.
They need to know precisely what was communicated to the Ukrainian president in that fateful July 25 phone call and what the president’s own inner circle understood to be Trump’s motivation. Also they need to know how the president responded after he learned of the whistleblower’s complaint about that phone call and whether he tried to cover it up.
Chris Truax, an appellate lawyer in San Diego and an adviser to a group of lifelong Republicans disturbed by Trump’s disregard for the rule of law, makes just that argument for a more deliberate process in an op-ed column he wrote for USA Today.
He says what’s at stake in this impeachment is not just Trump’s political fate or the congressional elections in 2020. Even more important is what this case means going forward for the system of checks and balances in our democracy.
Trump has taken the attitude that the House inquiry is illegitimate, and thus he and anyone who has worked for him can defy it without legal consequences.
“Trump,” writes Truax, “has made two breathtaking claims: That, as president, he has the power to forbid Congress from questioning any witness about conversations with him by claiming executive privilege, and that he can, by fiat, render both current and former administration officials immune from congressional subpoenas. Taken together, this amounts to a claim that Congress may only investigate the president with the president’s permission.”
A one-sided impeachment inquiry won’t check such arrogance. Court rulings that compel compliance with congressional subpoenas would. Admittedly, waiting on judicial reinforcement will take time and push the resolution of the impeachment process closer to the 2020 election. Something as serious, however, as the attempted removal of a president should not be done in haste anyway.
Congress should be as methodical as it takes to unequivocally establish that no president is above the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.