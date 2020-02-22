When former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps got caught soliciting bribes and kickbacks, one of the astounding revelations is how much freedom he had to single-handedly award contracts to vendors.
Now comes a report that another disgraced state agency head, John Davis at the Department of Human Services, had similar authority. Davis is accused of being involved in what State Auditor Shad White has described as the largest embezzlement of public money in Mississippi in at least 20 years.
Epps was a crook, and Davis may be, too. But the Legislature bears some responsibility for failing to demand the kinds of checks and balances that can deter fraud. When the power to decide who gets large government contracts is left to one person, that’s asking for trouble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.