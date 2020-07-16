Chris Cilizza, a political analyst on CNN, made an excellent point in an e-mail that he sends out daily: For the past two decades, voters have changed the balance of Washington power in almost every national election.
“Voters’ patience with politicians — and political parties — promising change is very, very short,” Cilizza wrote. “If you don’t change things immediately, which, as anyone who knows politics knows, is virtually impossible, voters are more than willing to kick you out.”
Tuesday’s e-mail included a chart produced by Bruce Mehlman, a Republican lobbyist, that showed how much more frequently Washington gets shaken up than it used to.
In 8 of the 10 elections between 2000 and 2018 (this includes five presidential elections and five midterm elections), control of either the House, Senate or the White House (or more than one) changed parties.
Three of the changes involved the presidency. George W. Bush reclaimed it for Republicans in 2000, and Barack Obama did the same for Democrats in 2008. Donald Trump flipped the White House back to the GOP in 2016.
But that means there was a power switch in every single midterm during the 20-year period. It also means the only two elections that parties in power kept their majorities were in 2004, when Bush won a second term; and in 2012, when Obama did the same thing.
The frequency of these changes is even more remarkable when compared to the prior 40 years of Washington elections. Between 1980 and 1998, voters produced a power transfer only four times. And between 1960 and 1978, it happened only three times — in the presidential elections of 1960 (Kennedy), 1968 (Nixon) and 1976 (Carter).
One reason there used to be fewer changes is because Democrats held solid legislative majorities that dated back to the Great Depression. Republicans made Congress more competitive in the 1980s and 1990s, and have become even stronger in the 21st century.
Cilizza thinks there is a larger reason for today’s greater willingness to change parties.
“It speaks to the unrest within the electorate and their dissatisfaction with both sides,” he wrote. “Because people don’t know what they want — other than that it’s not what they have. Because effecting change in government is slow and arduous and we now expect everything to happen instantaneously. And, perhaps most damning for our political system, because people don’t think either party really understands them and their interests.”
President Trump rode voter demand for immediate change to victory in 2016. Recent history with Bush and Obama indicates he will be re-elected, although most polls today have his challenger Joe Biden in the lead.
The frequent change in Washington is not all bad. It means the competition of ideas has intensified. But elections also are a review of actions, and the results of the past two decades say that voters often are unimpressed.
