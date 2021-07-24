Back during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, all we could hope for was the development of a vaccine. Plenty of folks expressed the wish that a vaccine could be found, and fast.
Once vaccines were approved, shots became available in January of this year. While initially the vaccine was limited to specific groups, it wasn’t long before plenty was available for all adults. It was free and there were several places to get a shot.
We rejoiced, believing that an answer to the COVID crisis was here, and that before long it would be over.
Never in our wildest dreams did it occur to us that only a third of Louisiana’s (and Mississippi’s) residents would take advantage of the vaccine. Or that less than a third of local residents would do so. It was beyond belief that anyone would pass up the opportunity for the protection offered by vaccination.
But the bad dream turned out to be the reality. In Louisiana, 64% of residents have not completed the vaccine procedure. In Mississippi, 66% have not.
With that many unvaccinated people running around, is it any surprise that when the strongly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 arrived, more folks became ill?
We are headed back to the dark days of the pandemic — unless those unvaccinated residents quickly get their shots. Mask mandates, social distancing, all of that and more. Who wants that?
There are multiple excuses being offered for refusal to get vaccinated. But there is no worthy excuse for endangering yourself, your family and your friends.
One of the most repeated excuses is that it is inconvenient. That’s false. There are numerous places for a fast and free vaccination shot.
To those who believe they have somehow been advised by political leaders not to get a shot, think again. Among those receiving the vaccine are President Biden and all four of the presidents who preceded him: Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton.
Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your friends and do it to prevent a return to the dark days of the pandemic. Get your shot, and get it quickly.
