Give a modest degree of credit to the Seattle protesters who last week convinced or coerced city leaders into evacuating its police precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. So far they are living up to their determination to show America what a police-free area can look like.
The activists have taken over six blocks in the neighborhood and are trying to create a self-governed community with no formal police service. In place of law enforcement, volunteers have organized their own round-the-clock safety force, and are working four-hour shifts to resolve arguments and keep the peace.
The Washington Post reported that the volunteer “sentinels” have received basic instruction on how to calm a tense situation: “Speak in a low volume, establish a dialogue, use slow hand movements to communicate that the situation is calm, alert offenders that they are being watched.”
In one recent instance, a man was throwing apples at other people. Several sentinels kept an eye on him, telling him they did not intend to hurt him. The guy punched one of the sentinels but left when the sentinel did not retaliate.
One of the sentinels involved said the strategy of not forcing a misbehaving individual to the ground and handcuffing him can work, and it provides for a safer community.
This sounds like fine, feel-good stuff for now. But it’s pretty easy to predict that it won’t last.
One day, a guy throwing apples, or doing something worse, won’t respond to a low-volume dialogue from sentinels acting calmly. The situation will become dangerous, and the sentinels will face the choice of suppressing the agitator or putting other people at risk.
That is an unfair burden to place on volunteer security people, and it’s why the populations of the world have professionally trained police forces.
The last few weeks have made plain the shortcomings of law enforcement. Less than three weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it was beyond stunning to watch the video of the Atlanta police officer as he shot in the back a drunk-driving suspect who had wrestled away a Taser.
But the people seeking Utopia in those six blocks of Seattle are kidding themselves if they think their model can be widely applied. They’re taking care of a small space that has relatively few residents, and the protesters who have set up shop there have every incentive to behave, now that they’ve made their statement.
This is not a realistic sample of any society, where disagreements are far more common. How many more people would it take to serve as sentinels, or replacements for police officers, in Seattle’s hundreds of other blocks?
In fact, last Saturday, Capitol Hill people surrounded a fire-and-brimstone street preacher who refused to leave. Ultimately he got knocked to the ground and put in a chokehold while several people blocked attempts to record the altercation on their cell phones.
It’s a shame the police were not there to help.
