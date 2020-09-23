Is it possible to have too many choices, too many options? The entertainment world seems determined to test that question.
The Nielsen ratings came in for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. A record-low 6.1 million people watched the television industry honor the outstanding work made for ... television.
True enough, the Emmys faced viewing competition from sports, namely Sunday Night Football and an NBA playoff game. And because of the pandemic, the Emmys were presented in an empty auditorium, with winners filmed receiving the awards at home.
But as recently as 2013, the show had more than 17 million viewers. Last year was the first time Nielsen reported less than 10 million watched.
Basically, the Emmy Awards have lost two-thirds of its audience in just seven years. The show is far from the only program that has been losing viewers, mainly because there are so many TV options now that the audience is as fragmented as a sheet of glass that has fallen to the ground.
Not too long ago, the over-the-air networks dominated the Emmys. With only three or four channels, their best shows got huge TV ratings. It was only natural that once other companies figured out how to use cable systems to create new networks, they would go after some of the viewers and advertising dollars.
Now at awards time, it’s the cable programs and, more recently, the streaming networks that win most of the Emmy Awards. To some extent, it’s no longer a fair fight: The content of broadcast network shows is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, while cable and streaming shows are not because they don’t use government-owned airwaves. The newer programmers can and do push boundaries in the effort to be noticed.
One of the Emmys’ biggest problems, then, may be that there are so many viewing choices today that it’s difficult or impossible to watch all the TV shows that get nominated for awards. And if too many viewers don’t know the nominated shows or actors, they are less likely to be interested in watching them win awards.
This naturally leads to another question: If the rising number of “content providers” and shows divide the audience so that fewer people watch any given program, how long can this last?
Companies like Netflix and Amazon have made huge investments in programming; Netflix alone said it spent $15 billion on content in 2019 as it remains the primary beneficiary of people dropping a cable/network TV package for online streaming. That trend surely is another reason that the number of viewers of a network program has fallen so rapidly.
At some point, maybe years in the future, somebody will ask whether these expensive programs are bringing in enough money, whether from advertising revenue or viewer subscriptions. Consolidation of the providers, whether some merge or others just run out of money, seems likely.
For now, though, there is a glut of good television. Push the recliner back and enjoy.
