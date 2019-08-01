Like casinos in their early days during the 1990s, Mississippi’s upcoming lottery games are setting up a marketing plan to get the attention of potential players.
The Mississippi Lottery Corp. said this week that it is seeking proposals from advertising and marketing companies to help build the lottery brand and buy advertisements.
At first glance, it might seem that a lottery that has long been denied in the state needs no marketing plan other than signs outside stores that sell the tickets. For years, when the Powerball jackpot got into the hundreds of millions, Mississippians who dreamed of winning didn’t need advertising to tell them to head toward Louisiana, where the game was legal.
However, those extremely high jackpots are relatively infrequent. The Mississippi lottery and scratch-off tickets will only bring significant tax revenue to the state if enough people play them regularly. Hence the marketing plans.
A sizable chunk of the public wants these games of chance, and people ought to be allowed to decide how they will spend their own money. It is bothersome, though, that the state’s advertising dollars will be used to encourage people to spend money on something they have very little chance of winning.
