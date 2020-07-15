Mississippi made national news when the Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves agreed to replace its 126-year-old flag with one to be decided by voters in an upcoming referendum.
State residents who resented the decision, made during a nationwide reckoning over race, can at least take solace in knowing that the topic has not affected the state’s sports teams.
However, any Mississippians who follow the NFL’s Washington Redskins are going through the experience for a second time. After several years of objections that the name is a slur against Native Americans, the team announced Monday that it will drop the name and is reviewing its options for a new one.
Like the Mississippi flag vote, the Washington decision is the correct one. Those who object to Washington’s change are not in charge of a billion-dollar business that had been told by some of its largest sponsors that it was time to move on. The Mississippi Legislature and the NFL both upset some people, but each organization was in a battle that could not be won.
