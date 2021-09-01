Fans of Mississippi’s two Southeastern Conference schools should not get too excited about the 2025 addition of Texas and Oklahoma.
It will probably produce a mixed bag for Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The two schools will certainly get richer, as both Texas and Oklahoma will add considerably to the revenue that the conference members receive.
But they will also make it more improbable that either Mississippi program will ever win an SEC football championship.
In the 29 years that the SEC has had a season-ending game to determine its champion, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have just one appearance between them in the contest — a 1998 loss by the Bulldogs. Adding two more national football powers to an already stacked league almost assures that the Mississippi schools will remain in the SEC’s lower tier.
Erick Smith, of USA Today, put it just right when he wrote, “What’s the point of playing in a conference you can never win?”
