Democratic presidential candidates should hope that their debates this week — one was Tuesday night and the other is scheduled for tonight — significantly reduce the oversized group that is seeking the nomination.
Ten candidates are on stage each night, which limits the amount of time they actually get to spend debating each other. The overcrowding tends to produce a couple of interesting moments, such as Sen. Kamala Harris’ successful ambush of Joe Biden for his opposition to busing 40 years ago. But in terms of substance, there are simply too many people in the conversation for much of it to resonate.
The same thing happened to Republicans in 2016, when they had at least 16 candidates in the race. It was hard to keep track of them. The notable difference between then and now was Donald Trump, the businessman-turned-celebrity, who upended traditional politics on his way to the presidency.
It’s safe to say that this election cycle’s slate of Democrats doesn’t include anybody who can match Trump’s theatrics. That is not necessarily a bad thing, as the president cannot run as an outsider next year, the way he did in 2016. If a Democrat hopes to beat Trump, he or she will need a solid slate of ideas to do it.
In that respect, debates can be helpful. Candidates can try out their sales pitches and find out which lines work and which ones don’t. A debate also is a good test of a candidate’s ability to think clearly, and to respond calmly and rationally to criticism.
Maybe that’s old-school campaigning. Maybe voters prefer more drama or entertainment, the way Republicans got it in 2016.
Whichever style suits you, it’s time to start narrowing down the Democratic field — even though it’s more than 15 months to election day. Reducing the number of candidates to the 12-15 range would be a start.
At some point, donations to the lowest-polling candidates will dry up, forcing them out of a competition in which only the strong survive.
