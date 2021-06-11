The only thing that could have been better for a weekend of college baseball regionals is if all three of Mississippi’s schools had advanced.
Alas, since Ole Miss and USM were playing in the same regional, that wasn’t possible.
It is exciting, though, to see both Mississippi State and the Rebels advance to this weekend’s super regionals. Mississippi State hosts Notre Dame while Ole Miss plays at Arizona.
Wouldn’t it be something if they both could make it to the College World Series in the same season? In the combined 16 appearances they have made in Omaha, that has never happened
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.