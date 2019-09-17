The college football world tends to listen to Alabama’s six-time national championship coach Nick Saban.
Let’s hope it heeds his complaint about playing early-season games in the daytime in the South, where temperatures can be in the 90s through most of September.
It’s miserable — and potentially dangerous — for the players and fans to be burning up on a Saturday morning or afternoon. The only reason this occurs is because of the power that the TV networks have on scheduling.
We know that those watching games from inside their air-conditioned homes are worth a lot more revenue to most schools than those who sit in the stands. Still, this is nuts.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
