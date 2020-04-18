Man charged with gunfire

A reported shooting at a McComb shopping center Friday morning brought a big response from city police, sheriff’s deputies, a SWAT team and even a drone, but resulted in a relatively minor charge.
Jatarius Wilson, 21, of McComb, is charged with one count of firing a weapon within the city limits, Detective Victoria Carter said.
Nobody was injured and no other charges will be filed.
McComb police responded to the scene at about 10:30 after shoppers and shopkeepers heard several gunshots ring out from a loading bay area behind the shopping center and saw three people flee in two vehicles.
Carter gave no motive for the shooting but said it did not involve a dispute and Wilson wasn’t trying to hurt anybody.
The gunfire occurred at a loading dock behind MC Beauty Supply around, store owner Sam Jabri said. He told police he saw a man in an all-black gas station uniform sprint around the corner and get into a Love’s Travel Stop truck before fleeing the scene.
Moments later, another man, wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and white slippers, ran from behind the building and made contact with a woman wearing all black clothing who had been standing in the parking lot. The pair apparently fled the scene in a dark-colored late-model sedan.
Surveillance video from the beauty supply shop and a nearby shoe shop captured the trio as they ran through the parking lot, Jabri said. He provided the video to investigators Friday morning.
Within minutes, police stopped Wilson in the Love’s truck on Bendat Street and took him in for questioning.
Investigators with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted police in their investigation, providing drone surveillance and helping gather evidence, Interim McComb Police Chief Rodney Nordstrom said.
An ambulance arrived but had no victims to treat.
