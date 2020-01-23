John Dowdy’s troubles with the state auditor probably won’t strengthen his chances of keeping his job as director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Dowdy has tried to put the matter behind him by paying back more than $30,000 to the state for compensation and clothing allowances to which auditors said he was not entitled.
Dowdy has not acknowledged doing anything improper, but forking out that kind of money certainly creates the appearance of a profession of guilt.
Gov.-elect Tate Reeves soon will be naming a new commissioner of public safety, who will be Dowdy’s boss. It would not be surprising if one of the new appointee’s first actions is to ask for Dowdy’s resignation.
