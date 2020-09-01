Two things typically happen after a powerful storm makes landfall, as Hurricane Laura did last week near Lake Charles, La.
First, leaders of the hardest-hit communities must keep their wits about them as they begin the long road of cleanup and rebuilding. Second, people in other areas must be willing to help them, typically through donations of supplies or by providing shelter to those displaced.
The city and parish government of Lafayette, La., is failing this second requirement abysmally. While its private businesses, especially hotels, have welcomed people from Lake Charles and neighboring areas who fled the hurricane, Lafayette has told charity groups it will not allow them to provide shelter for storm victims there.
Given that Lafayette is only 75 miles from Lake Charles, and surely has had its own nasty experiences with hurricanes, this is a stunning decision — even though Lafayette has valid reasons to be concerned about extra trouble during troubled times.
The Washington Post, quoting the Lafayette Advertiser newspaper, said that officials made their no-shelter decision because they were worried about the possibility of “outside agitators.”
Lafayette has been the site of protests since the Aug. 21 shooting death of a 31-year-old Black man who was carrying a knife and had caused a disturbance at a convenience store. Six officers responded, and trailed the man for half a mile. They then used a Taser to subdue him and shot him 11 times.
In a week’s worth of demonstrations over the shooting, police made dozens of arrests. The Advertiser reported that most of those arrested were from Lafayette or surrounding areas, but local officials insisted that people from farther away were influencing the protests with the goal of inciting violence.
Then came Hurricane Laura, which hit Lake Charles early Thursday morning, Aug. 27. Lafayette, to its good fortune, did not receive much damage. But to the west, many water systems and power lines failed, and it is clear that people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed will need shelter for some time.
The administrator for Lafayette’s combined city-parish government told charity groups Saturday that it would not be able to help them: “We know that bad actors will take our hospitality and use it against us.”
The concern is understandable — to a point. Everyone in Southwest Mississippi probably recalled that last Saturday was the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Those first few days after the storm were tough ones because no one knew when help would arrive or how much we would get. At no time, though, did anyone in this area turn away the people from South Louisiana whose homes were under water.
The demonstrations in Lafayette are a different variable, of course. But it just seems wrong and un-Christian to use that as an excuse to reject aid for nearby hurricane victims. Lafayette should seriously reconsider this decision.
