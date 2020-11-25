Last week’s removal of the football coach at Southwest Mississippi Community College was a good example of how to handle a difficult situation with dignity.
School president Dr. Steve Bishop said it was time for change in the football program, which had a 1-23 record under coach Tim Stowers over the past three years.
The won-loss record indicates Bishop is correct. But he made sure to say publicly that Stowers improved the program’s academic performance. He said the football coaches were team players in terms of understanding the overall mission of Southwest, and added that they stepped up and did the extra work of getting the team through the coronavirus pandemic.
Stowers, for his part, was equally complimentary of the school. He knew his team didn’t win enough games but said it always represented Southwest well.
Southwest fans disappointed in the losing should at least know the school still has class.
