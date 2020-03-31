It had to be disappointing for President Trump, but he made the right decision this weekend in backing away from his goal of reopening the country for business on Easter Sunday, now less than two weeks away.
Nothing yet indicates that the country’s medical system has been able to get a handle on the coronavirus — meaning a decreasing number of people testing positive for the infection, or a decreasing number of deaths. It is clear that the population needs more time to work through this, and the president agreed with his medical advisers and extended the federal government’s social distancing guidelines through April 30.
There are still too many high-infection locations around the country, typically in large cities like New York, Seattle and — closer to home — New Orleans, to have any confidence that things will start to return to normal in two weeks. It’s simply going to take longer.
If April’s a loss, that puts the country into the May-June time period to hope for better days. This implies that schools are done for the year, except for online programs. Graduation ceremonies are likely to be delayed.
There is still much unknown. When will churches, restaurant and other businesses be encouraged to reopen? Will summertime youth sports leagues be able to play this year? How long before elderly or ill people will be able to visit friends and family without fear?
The truthful answer to all those questions is that nobody knows. Things will be normal one day, but as the president said Sunday evening, the war against the virus is not yet over.
