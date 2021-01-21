Health care providers in Mississippi and elsewhere have noted one positive offshoot from COVID-19: Flu cases are way down.
The assumption is that the precautions many Americans have taken to deal with COVID-19 — washing hands more frequently, wearing masks, shunning the practice of shaking hands, attending fewer social gatherings — have reduced the transmission of the flu virus.
That’s got to translate into fewer flu deaths. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 death count — almost seven times what occurs in a bad flu year — will more than make up for it.
