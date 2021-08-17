As the fourth president to face the never-ending quagmire of American troops in Afghanistan, Joe Biden decided long ago that he was going to bring the last soldiers home.
The decision to withdraw from that pitiful country was the correct one. If the Afghans couldn’t stamp out the Taliban menace on their own after 20 years of American assistance, they never were going to be able to do it — as we saw in the past few days as the group that once gave aid and comfort to global terrorists quickly took back control of the country.
Biden’s grievous error was in the execution of the withdrawal plan, especially the inability to get Afghans who had assisted the United States over the years out of the country in advance. It also is clear that the administration and the Pentagon thought the Afghan army would be able to control territory much longer than it actually did, though many years of experience should have told them otherwise.
The comparisons to America’s hasty departure from Vietnam in 1975 have already started. While today’s images of withdrawal look similar to those of 46 years ago, the most significant differences between the two military actions are the number of soldiers wounded or killed, and today’s inattention of the American public compared to the way Vietnam inflamed us.
More than 58,000 soldiers died in Vietnam between 1956 and 1975. Another 153,000 were wounded in action. By comparison, 4,100 Americans died in Afghanistan — counting both soldiers and civilian contractors — while another 20,000 were wounded.
Afghanistan’s dead-and-injured numbers, while tragic, clearly are nothing close to the body counts in Vietnam. Further, a total of 153 soldiers died in Afghanistan between 2014 and 2020, an average of 22 per year. That’s why this combat zone fell off the public’s radar.
Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president when he first turned against the ongoing military presence in Afghanistan. More recently, he spoke about the cost of remaining in the country, both in terms of lives and dollars, and asked how many more young Americans should be told to put their lives at risk when the benefits appeared minimal.
The decision Biden had to make is whether it was worth keeping a force of 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan to muzzle the Taliban. Given how quickly the group retook control of the country, it’s a surprise they were that intimidated by such a small number of soldiers.
Looking at the past week, maybe it would have been better to spend the money and time to keep boots on the ground in Afghanistan. Tough call. George W. Bush and Barack Obama were unable to figure a way out of the country. Donald Trump came closest by negotiating an agreement with the Taliban, which they promptly ignored when American troops finally did leave.
The embarrassing visuals will recede. Hopefully that will lead to a realization that 20 years in Afghanistan was enough. We invaded for good reason in 2001 — to hunt down al-Qaeda. The withdrawal was amateurish, but the issue is whether the Taliban will once again be tempted by terrorists. If so, this story could begin again.
