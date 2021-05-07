The makers of Android phones should follow Apple’s lead and make it tougher for Facebook, Google and other online companies to track what people do on their phones.
Last week, Apple rolled out an update for its iPhone and iPad devices that will require any app on those devices to get the permission of users to track their online activities. The apps don’t like the change because they fear most people will say that they don’t want to be spied on electronically. This will make it tougher for the online companies to send the targeted ads on which they make most of their money.
So what’s wrong with that?
People should not have to give up their privacy to use a pricey smartphone that they paid for either outright or through a carrier’s plan. Apple’s recognition of this is a wise decision and a good move for its customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.