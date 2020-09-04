McComb native Bo Diddley was among an impressive list of five artists who were inducted Thursday into the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Hall of Fame.
The downtown Meridian museum put together a strong group of artists for its class of 2020. In addition to Bo Diddley, the MAX, as the Hall of Fame is known, inducted country music performer Tammy Wynette, blues guitarist John Lee Hooker, rock and roller Jerry Lee Lewis and poet Margaret Alexander Walker.
Bo Diddley matches up wonderfully with this impressive group. All five of the newest Hall of Fame artists were pioneers in their own way, and that description certainly fits Diddley.
His songwriting and guitar style in the mid-1950s influenced some of the most famous acts that followed him, including the Beatles. He is an excellent choice for the MAX.
