A great American died recently, one whom most of us have never heard of but whose work may have saved our lives or the lives of those near to us.
Dr. John B. Robbins developed a vaccine against Hib meningitis that some estimate has saved 7 million lives since it was licensed in 1989, according to an obituary in the New York Times.
Now the disease, which brought about brain damage, deafness and death to babies born with it, is all but wiped out, only being found in one in every million children in the United States.
Robbins and a longtime collaborator, Dr. Rachel Schneerson, developed a technique called conjugation that made vaccines more visible to infants’ immune systems, thus better helping their bodies generate the protective antibodies needed to fight disease. That made vaccines more effective against a host of diseases, including typhoid fever, whooping cough, E. coli bacteria and anthrax, according to the obituary.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing is that Robbins, who died Nov. 27 at 86 from prostate cancer at his home in New York, did not profit personally from his discoveries.
“We had a notion — a wrong notion, maybe — that public money went into making it, so it should be free to the public,” Schneerson told the Times.
That notion was not wrong; medicine should be more about helping humanity than making money. Robbins’ impact will continue with every baby born healthy because of his discovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.