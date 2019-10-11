This week’s detailed proposal from Tate Reeves to sharply raise teacher pay and recruiting efforts makes you wonder if the candidate for governor actually read it before announcing it.
That’s because the plan flies in the face of the austerity program that Reeves played a major role in crafting as lieutenant governor, as well as what he said less than three months ago in a debate with two Republican challengers.
Both Bill Waller Jr. and Robert Foster, who lost to Reeves for the GOP nomination, said at the July debate that the state needs to pay teachers more. Reeves would not commit, saying raises would depend on state tax revenues.
Apparently a lot of extra money is about to roll in, because Reeves has found religion on education. He said his proposals are based on months of research to figure out what the state can afford, “with an eye toward aggressive investment in our educators.” Such as:
• Raise starting salaries for public school teachers to the Southern regional average in two years. That figure currently is $35,890 but is bound to keep increasing.
• Get Mississippi’s average teacher salary to the Southern average in four years. The regional average is $47,074 and the state trails that figure by about $4,200.
• Pay a $10,000 recruiting bonus to new teachers to address shortages in certain subjects and in geographic locations of the state.
• Increase the state supplement to National Board Certified Teachers from the current $6,000 per year to $10,000. Reeves also proposes paying teachers who complete components of the certification process.
• “Significantly increase” state funding for “early learning collaboratives” — which used to be called pre-kindergarten.
• Double to $24 million the amount of money the state allocates for teacher supplies.
• Raise community college professor pay across the board, find incentives for professors to teach critical subjects at high schools and reward colleges who produce education majors that stay in Mississippi to teach.
Frankly, it all sounds pretty good. But there are a number of obvious questions.
First, where does Mississippi get the money for all this? In four years, if the state gets average pay to the regional average, it will be spending at least $224 million more per year.
Add in the other proposals and it’s easy to see that the total annual price tag could be $275 million or even $300 million. This is coming from somebody who for years whacked school budgets by underfunding the Mississippi Adequate Education Program?
Also, why now? Obviously because there’s an election coming up, and Reeves’ opponent, Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, has advocated better pay for teachers.
To frame the question a different way: Reeves, as leader of the Senate, has long had the clout to provide more aggressive investment in educators. Why didn’t that happen?
Finally, what about Mississippi’s other needs, like highway funding and prison staffing? Will the state find money to deal with those, too?
Reeves is a very successful politician, and he sounded supremely confident in presenting his numbers. He said his proposals would not require a tax increase because the state economy is growing and tax collections are exceeding expectations.
“I don’t traffic in false promises of unlimited free money,” he added. He certainly has not done that. He’s earned his reputation as the tight-fisted guy who pulls away state government’s punch bowl when the party gets started.
But as lieutenant governor, he surely has learned that when something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. And his proposal for teacher pay sounds awfully good
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.