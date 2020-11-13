Besides the results, one of the big takeaways from the 2020 election is this: Voters want more options to register their preferences rather than just 12 hours on Election Day.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, fueled the dramatic surge in early voting, with more than 100 million ballots cast in advance of Tuesday. That was double the total from the previous record set four years ago.
It’s doubtful the public will want to roll back greater voting convenience, even when the coronavirus is no longer a threat.
Mississippi needs to get on board. It was the only state this year that did not allow some form of no-excuse early voting. Despite this, Mississippi more than doubled its absentee ballot totals from 2016.
At a minimum, the state needs to let any registered voter cast a ballot early at the courthouse or other in-person designated location.
