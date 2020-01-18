Hooray for the Mississippi Board of Education, which rejected a recommendation that it eliminate the U.S. History exam from the state tests students are required to take.
The case for shelving the exam was dubious from the start. It was based on a survey of high school teachers who said by a 3-to-1 margin that their students shouldn’t have to take the test. Of course the teachers don’t like it because the results are used — properly so — to judge not only how much the students are learning but also how much the teachers are teaching. Who wants accountability if you can avoid it?
Keeping the test also sends the signal to students that learning the history of this nation is important. Given the abominably low level of historical knowledge among the general population, it would have been a mistake to de-emphasize the subject even more.
