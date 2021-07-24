This is going to be an odd Summer Olympics. Already delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global sporting competition begans this weekend with held breaths.
How much will the congregation of 15,000 athletes from around the world — plus 70,000 officials, journalists and others (but no fans) — contribute to the spread of COVID-19? How many events will be curtailed by athletes testing positive?
There will certainly be some outstanding athletic achievements witnessed, but it’s hard to see them not being overshadowed by the virus.
