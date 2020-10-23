It’s amusing that it took an election-season report about emails for more members of Congress, specifically Republicans, to get upset that social media outlets would dare to flag the story as questionable and limit its spread.
The congressmen are mad. This is censorship! This is a suppression of the news! And they want to hold the people that run these companies accountable. On Thursday, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter if they did not agree to testify voluntarily.
Here’s some bad news for the senators: Nobody can tell these media companies what to publish. If you don’t believe it, read that sentence toward the end of the Constitution called the First Amendment.
And frankly, due to a legislative gift in the 1990s that specifically exempted these companies and their peers from liability for anything published on their platforms, they have avoided making the tough decisions about their questionable content for more than two decades. A strong case can be made that American society is worse off today because companies like Facebook and Twitter decided advertising revenue was more important than anything rude, insulting, inaccurate or slanderous that they allowed online.
Republicans are right to ask why this particular story, about emails from Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is the one that made Facebook and especially Twitter decide to tap the brakes on the ideal of free expression. To the conspiracy-minded, it may look like the companies are trying to tip the scales of the election.
But to those who appreciate good reporting, it looks like the companies, for once, just want to verify some information. Hey, it’s a start.
