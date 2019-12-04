Unless you are an unforgiving Mississippi State fan, you have to feel a little sorry for Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Moore’s crude doggy-urinating gesture to celebrate a touchdown in the final moments of Thursday’s Egg Bowl arguably cost his team the game when the kicker missed the game-tying extra point because of the 15-yard penalty. To make matters worse, three days later Ole Miss dismissed coach Matt Luke.
It will be hard for Moore, despite his apology, to live down those few seconds of nationally televised poor judgment. Decades from now, people will still be talking and laughing about it. It’s not something for which any player should want to be remembered, and hopefully it will be a reminder to others that crossing lines of decent behavior can carry a price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.