When it comes to an opinion of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic voters have two options.
They can admire his willingness to stay the course of his second consecutive presidential campaign despite overwhelming odds against him. Or they can wonder why he’s refusing to read the tea leaves that clearly are telling him 2020 is not his year.
Sanders is the only remaining challenger to Democratic front-runner Joe Biden. It seems like ages ago, but it’s only been four weeks since Biden revived his campaign with a sizable victory in the South Carolina primary, then followed it up with stronger-than-expected showings on Super Tuesday and another round of primaries the next week. The coronavirus shut down the campaign after that, but only after it became clear that Biden will be the nominee against President Trump in November.
Sanders, however, said in a Skype interview Monday night that he still has a narrow path to catching Biden and winning the nomination. It is narrow indeed: He would need to win more than 60 percent of the remaining convention delegates to overtake the former vice president — a record of success he simply has not achieved with regularity this year.
Such a path becomes even narrower when you look at the primary results so far. If a majority of Democrats were hungry for a political revolution, they would have supported Sanders or someone of a similar mind, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren. But the results indicate that more Democratic voters have decided that whatever change they’ll support, it will have to be less radical than the ideas Sanders loves to talk about, such as eliminating privately funded health insurance.
There are three likely reasons that Sanders has decided to hang around. One is that he doesn’t want to disappoint his supporters, who are some of the most vocal and extreme Democrats out there.
Another possibility is that he wants to extract concessions from Biden in exchange for support during the general election campaign. This doesn’t make a lot of sense, though, because to defeat an incumbent, Biden will have to appeal to the middle ground. He won’t find many Sanders supporters there, which reduces the appeal of a socialist endorsement later on.
The most logical explanation, unfortunately, is the one that makes Sanders looks the smallest. What if it’s all about him? What if he’s been on an ego trip since his 2016 run and just can’t accept the idea that someone else will be nominated?
Four years ago, Sanders waged a lengthy battle as the outsider against Hillary Clinton, and exceeded all expectations. This time, he has failed to match that performance.
Sanders can continue campaigning as long as he wishes, and as long as the money lasts, but as time passes it will make him look more like someone who refuses to acknowledge the obvious. That in itself is a signal that Democratic voters got it right when they looked elsewhere.
