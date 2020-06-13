Mitch Albom is a talented writer and columnist from Detroit, but he missed the mark recently when he suggested that COVID-19 should have been a unifying force in America.
Pandemics are not like your typical global threat, such as dictators who seek world domination by military force.
All the steps that health officials recommend people take to avoid infection — keep six feet apart, wear masks, stay home if possible — are not bonding measures.
When you believe that almost anyone could be deadly to you, it makes people think mostly of themselves and their own safety. That is hardly a unifying condition.
