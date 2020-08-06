The “no mask, no time, no way” crowd is certainly mad at Tate Reeves, but the governor had no choice Tuesday when he ordered everyone who goes out in public to cover their faces.
Mississippi is still wrestling with too many coronavirus infections, with daily reports of several hundred new cases, and often more than 1,000. If current efforts were working, the number of daily cases would be coming down, as would the number of patients that require hospital care.
But none of that is happening, and it forced the governor’s hand. He resisted a statewide mask order to the bitter end, having required it earlier in nearly half of the state’s 82 counties, and last week he defended that piece-by-piece strategy by claiming people would ignore it by thinking a statewide order was suited to other locations but not to theirs.
If Mississippi is going to reduce its infection rates and hospitalizations, Reeves had better hope that a significantly large percentage of the population decided to pay attention.
As many people who have worn a mask at work or in public for any amount of time can attest, it is uncomfortable and a nuisance. But if state and national health experts are right, masks also reduce the transmission of the virus — which is what Mississippi needs in its quest to get school started safely and to get life back to a semblance of normalcy.
Under the governor’s order that took effect Wednesday, Mississippians must wear a mask inside a business, school or any place open to the public. They also must wear a mask outdoors if social distancing is not possible. There are only a few exceptions, such as for children under 6 years of age, or for those with a medical or behavioral condition.
The most surprising element of the governor’s order is that everyone in school buildings, both adults and children, have to wear a mask. This had been a point of debate as schools prepared to start the new year, since many people said students would not adapt well to masks.
Reeves’ mask order also applies to anyone outdoors at a school if six feet of distance is not possible. This should make recess interesting, to say the least.
The governor did split the difference between those who favor a delay in starting the school year to as late as September, and those who say it’s time to start teaching. He ordered grades 7 through 12 in eight counties with high virus infection rates to delay classes until Aug. 17.
None of those eight counties are in Southwest Mississippi, but some local officials apparently reached a similar conclusion. North Pike, for one, was scheduled to start this week but has postponed its opening to Aug. 17.
It appears that nothing will come easy in 2020. Parents, teachers, administrators and certainly the governor are anxious for school to start. The coronavirus continues to maintain its own schedule, though, and the only certain thing these days is uncertainty.
