After three months of strong participation, the number of Mississippians receiving Covid-19 vaccines is declining rapidly.
In the seven weeks from the end of February through April 10, at least 114,000 doses were given each week except for one. But in the two weeks since then, the number of residents getting a shot has been much lower: 91,000 doses for the week ending April 17, and 74,000 doses for the week ending last Saturday, April 24.
The good news is that 23% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, while another 29% have received one dose of a two-shot process. But if participation continues to go down, Mississippi may become a national test case for whether a population reaches herd immunity.
