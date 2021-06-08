Let’s see if we’ve got this straight: Mark Zuckerberg and the other people who built Facebook into one of the world’s most successful companies literally had the vision to change the world — but they still can’t decide what to do with those who abuse their platform?
What a cop out, this announcement last week from a company vice president, who said that former President Donald Trump will be suspended from Facebook for two years. In early 2023 the company will assess whether he should be allowed to return.
Facebook frankly sounds a lot like an exasperated parent who tells a stubborn child that if he behaves in school and improves his grades, maybe he’ll get to go to summer camp. The company can do better than that. If anyone on either side of the opinion fence is being abusive or stirring up unrest, just get rid of them.
The real problem is that Facebook likes having controversial contributors. Trump is just one of many. People follow these outspoken members, read their commentary and maybe like it or respond with opinions of their own.
The company’s true genius is that it has figured out how to spread the commentary that draws the most positive or negative attention. And that allows the company to increase the number of users and thus sell more advertising. Facebook knows that if it runs off enough of these popular participants, they might take a lot of their fans with them.
A while back, Facebook created an oversight board to make recommendations to the company about how to deal with people whose posts violated its policies. Trump got in the company’s time-out corner after his supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but the oversight people chose not to make the call. It tossed a true hot potato back to Zuckerberg & Co., which led to last week’s suspension announcement.
The other problem is one of responsibility. Facebook and other social media companies have a specific federal exemption from liability for anything that anyone puts on its platform.
There have been occasional victories for truth, such as when families of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre forced loudmouth conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to admit that the shootings did indeed occur. But more often, people can say pretty much whatever they like on the internet and get away with it. Facebook and its peers have no legal or financial incentive to stop them.
Trump, naturally, is upset and alleging censorship. But Facebook, as a private company, gets to decide who can use its platform. Anyone banned from it still can speak elsewhere — though to a smaller audience, no doubt.
It’s time for Congress to remove social media’s liability exemption. These companies will require more civility when forced to by the law, and their users will act their age if they wish to stay on the platform. Free speech is a great thing, but it does have limits. Social media will be a more pleasant place when these limits are enforced.
