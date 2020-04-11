Medical marijuana — unless someone can show it’s an effective treatment against the coronavirus — has lost some of its zip as a pressing concern in Mississippi.
Once the pandemic retreats, though, look for the issue to regain its attention as voters decide in November whether to legalize the use of marijuana to treat a host of medical conditions.
In the days before the Legislature adjourned in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, lawmakers made it less likely for the citizen-led initiative to pass by approving an alternative constitutional measure to put on the ballot side-by-side with Initiative 65.
Historically, whenever lawmakers have proposed an alternatively worded amendment to the electorate, it’s designed to water down the vote so that nothing passes.
Backers of the citizen-led initiative have cried foul, but what the Legislature has done is perfectly legal. When they grudgingly created the initiative process in the early 1990s, lawmakers intentionally made it difficult for the process to be successful, so as to guard their own power. Besides the high threshold of signatures required on a petition drive, lawmakers left themselves an out to propose an alternative if they didn’t like what the petition drive produced.
The lawmakers who pushed through the alternative seem to be more concerned about the method by which advocates are trying to legalize medical marijuana than the legalization itself. They have a reasonable concern.
Normally, Mississippi regulates medicinal drugs through general law. The advantage to that is it allows the regulations to be more easily strengthened or weakened, as circumstances dictate, by coming back to the Legislature and asking it to amend the original law.
A constitutional amendment is much more permanent a legal creation. If medical marijuana were to be enshrined in the Mississippi Constitution, it would take another constitutional amendment — approved by voters — to make changes. That could be slow and cumbersome.
Further complicating matters, the public body that Initiative 65 would make responsible for regulating medical marijuana, Mississippi’s Board of Health, not only has reservations about the medical justification for legalizing the drug but says it doesn’t want to be put in charge of it.
Backers of Initiative 65, including one wealthy Republican lawmaker, Rep. Joel Bomgar of Madison, who put up a bundle of his own money to help gather the petition’s signatures, say they went the constitutional amendment route because they couldn’t get the Legislature to listen to reason. By creating an alternative, the Legislature is telling proponents of medical marijuana that they need to work harder at being convincing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.