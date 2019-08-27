The big sports news over the weekend was the surprise retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. His body’s inability to recover from injuries are forcing him to leave the game just before his 30th birthday.
To a man, other NFL players supported Luck’s decision, as did most football writers. The players said fans have no idea how much punishment the bodies of pro football players go through. The writers observed that it must have taken a lot to compel Luck to give up the many, many millions of dollars he would have earned over the next several years.
Disappointingly, some Indianapolis fans booed luck at the end of the Colts’ preseason game Saturday night. Word of his departure had just come out, and maybe the fans didn’t know why their starting quarterback was leaving. In any case, it was classless.
Luck himself was far more graceful in explaining his decision. He said he was worn down by the constant cycle of injury, pain and rehabilitation that had taken away his joy of playing football. You can’t blame him at all.
How many of us have been in a job that we could no longer tolerate for one reason or another? In most cases, the best solution is to switch jobs.
That’s what Luck decided to do, and given the megabucks that today’s NFL stars receive, it will be no surprise if other big-name players join him on the sidelines early.
