The good news of the week is that coronavirus vaccines soon will be deployed in the United States. People have already started getting the shots in the United Kingdom, where the second person to receive it was a guy named William Shakespeare. Given the many dramatic tragedies of 2020, that seems appropriate.
In any case, here are a few thoughts about a development that has the potential to make a gigantic difference in the world’s efforts to control the virus:
• The Trump administration and the drug companies who developed the vaccine deserve credit for literally achieving the impossible. No one believed that a vaccine could be ready for commercial use in such a short time. It typically takes five years to develop a product like this.
The fact that a vaccine is ready less than nine months after it became clear that the virus would turn the world as we knew it upside down is a testament to what can be done when a serious problem gets the full attention of science. All the research of 2020 is bound to lead to other medical improvements in the coming years.
• An obvious sidebar to this news is, exactly how effective will the vaccines be? And will there be a noticeable percentage of recipients whose bodies react poorly to it?
News reports on the three main vaccines, being produced by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and their partners, say that trials indicate that 70% to 90% of people who have gotten the shots are safe. Those figures are a lot better than what little protection we have now, but they are far from perfect. Hopefully as research continues, the vaccines will improve.
• But the big question is, how many Americans will agree to get the vaccine? It’s impossible to know for sure, although it seems certain that a significant percentage of the population, which is already dismissive of the virus and preventive measures like wearing masks, will decline.
This has the potential for great disputes that very well may extend into courtrooms. Will schoolchildren whose parents refuse to allow their kids to receive the coronavirus vaccine be allowed to return to classrooms? Will employers be able to force workers to get the shots in order to keep their job?
In the U.S., current plans are to distribute the first doses to medical workers and residents of nursing homes, with the reasoning that these are the people most at risk of infection. But Joe Biden, who will be president in six weeks, said that he wants a plan in place to have 100 million Americans vaccinated during his first 100 days in office.
That’s an ambitious goal. If vaccines become more widely available by Jan. 1, this will require an average of 25 million monthly inoculations through the first four months of 2021 — more than 800,000 per day.
All things being equal, the weariness of masks and social distancing that 2020 put upon us should make people at least consider the vaccine. The challenge will be convincing enough people that the shots are safe and effective — right when we are in a period when a lot of people distrust science and experts.
