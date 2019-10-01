The drug court for Pike, Walthall and Lincoln counties recently received grant money for emergency medication that most likely will save lives. The drug is called Narcan, and it is a nasal spray that can immediately counteract the effects of opioids.
Narcan has already worked locally. Circuit Judge Mike Taylor said last week that using it in emergency situations has revived six people in Pike County who had overdosed on opioids.
The three-county drug court received money for 280 doses of Narcan, and area law enforcement officers underwent training last week on how to administer it. One lesson from the training session stood out: Narcan is a drug for an emergency. It is the first step in saving a life — not a replacement for medical care.
