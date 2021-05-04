A recent column in a New Jersey newspaper proposed an interesting idea to encourage more minorities to get the Covid-19 vaccine: Enlist the help of “trusted local leaders” like pastors, barbers and hair stylists.
The column was written by two minority physicians: Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark; and Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. They don’t discount the importance of family physicians in encouraging vaccinations, but they say others can be just as influential.
“Barbershops present a fertile opportunity for engagement, since barbers and hairstylists are often trusted figures in the Black community,” the physicians wrote. “In a recent Journal of the American Medical Association study, researchers found that around a third of Black men approached at a barbershop were willing to get tested for diabetes. As the study notes, some customers (who initially declined testing) agreed after encouragement from their barber.
“Houses of worship offer additional opportunities for partnerships. ... Officials could ask local clergy to host vaccine clinics. Nearly one-third of Americans say they’d be more likely to get vaccinated if their faith leader encouraged it.”
The physicians added that national minority leaders also can help. One survey said a greater percentage of people would get vaccinated if Vice President Kamala Harris recommended it than if their employer or neighbors did. And “Among Black Americans, Michelle Obama was nearly as influential as survey respondents’ own family members.”
All this, of course, presumes that pastors and hair stylists themselves — of any color — are willing to get the shots. Given the hesitance or the outright refusal among many people to consider vaccination, that’s not a guarantee.
In Mississippi, twice as many people 50 and over are either fully vaccinated or have received the first of a two-shot treatment, compared to those of younger ages.
By the numbers: According to Mississippi Department of Health figures through Monday, 901,000 Mississippians between 50 and 74 have either started or completed the vaccination process. But only 431,000 between ages 25 and 49 have done so.
It certainly is true that Covid-19 has had a greater effect on people older than 50, both in terms of the severity of illness and the number of people who have died. That surely explains why twice as many older people have lined up to get the shots.
But if someone of any age simply does not wish to be vaccinated, there’s not much anybody — barbers, pastors, Michelle Obama, probably not even Donald Trump — can do about it. Mandating the shots is a step too far.
Here’s another number to think about: The Washington Post reports that 31% of Mississippi residents aged 18 or older are fully vaccinated. We’re not going to shake off this pandemic until that figure comes close to doubling.
