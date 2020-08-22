Listening to Joe Biden’s terrific acceptance speech Thursday night brought one particular lament.
If only Biden had run for president and been the Democrats’ nominee in 2016 instead of the polarizing Hillary Clinton, perhaps this nation could have been spared the last four years of chaos and divisiveness that has marred the Donald Trump administration.
And it might have been spared some of America’s disproportionately high number of deaths from COVID-19 — and possibly even some of the economic devastation — that can be blamed, at least in part, on Trump’s erratic response to the global pandemic.
Biden, who twice before ran unsuccessfully for president, wasn’t emotionally ready to take on the grind of a presidential run in 2016 so soon after the death of his eldest son to cancer. The former senator from Delaware and two-term vice president decided last year, though, to make one more run for the White House as the Democrats’ best antidote to Trump.
On Thursday night, the 77-year-old challenger showed in his forceful and moving speech that he might be just the ticket, despite the undeniable handicap of his advancing age.
The contrast could not be more clear between the two men.
Trump, who had no prior experience in government, has ruled by fanning the divisions in this country, by pandering to class and race resentments, by manipulating the power of social media to spread disinformation and by vilifying anyone who does not line up loyally behind him.
None of that is the way Biden, with more than four decades of governing experience, would handle the job, as he emphasized in his 22-minute speech.
He said that while he would proudly run as the Democratic nominee, if elected he would serve as president for all Americans, including those who voted against him. He said he would work to heal the divisions in this country, implement immediately a coherent and science-based strategy to get the nation through the COVID-19 crisis, and not coddle to American adversaries as Trump has done but stand up for the bedrock values of our democracy. He said he would appeal to the best instincts of citizens, not their worst ones.
As stark as the contrast is in philosophy and style between Trump and Biden, there is perhaps nothing more illustrative of their differences than their core personality trait.
Trump is driven by narcissism. He craves being the center of attention and, as a result, can be ruthless to anyone whom he considers a threat to his self-glorification.
Biden is motivated by empathy, the ability to put himself in other people’s shoes and focus more about what he can do for them than what they can do for him.
During the four-day convention, there was testimonial after testimonial of Biden’s decency and kindness. Nothing was more moving than the endorsement of the 13-year-old Connecticut boy, Brayden Harrington, who braved through his stuttering to tell a national audience Thursday night how Biden, who had to overcome the same speech impediment as a child, reached out to him at a campaign event, empathized with him and showed him some practical ways to try to reduce the severity of his stuttering.
“I’m just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me more confident about a thing that’s bothered me my whole life,” the teenager said.
Can anyone see Trump, the consummate bully who zeroes in on people’s vulnerabilities and weaknesses and exploits them to his advantage, doing the same thing?
