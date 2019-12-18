By Ernest Herndon
Enterprise-Journal
LIBERTY — The hymn “I’ll Fly Away” will probably never mean the same to a Baptist minister and three friends after a tornado picked up the house they were in and blew them 100 yards away into a pine tree Monday afternoon.
The Rev. Kevin Dixon, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church, along with helpers Joey Dawson, Russ Cameron and Frankie Lucas, escaped death when a tornado struck Monday while they were working on a carport. All but Lucas remain hospitalized Tuesday.
“We were up off the ground. We was spinning like a top in that house. The first thing that came to my mind was the story of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ” Dixon said, referencing the classic movie where a tornado swept Dorothy into a magical realm. “It picked us up. It had us flying. I knew it was going to drop us. I just didn’t know where it was going to drop us.”
The tornado was part of a violent storm system that swept northeast across the northern half of Amite County on Monday evening on its route through the South.
Dixon and his crew were working on a freestanding carport by his house on Dixon Lane north of Liberty around 3 p.m. when he looked up.
“I could see the clouds and it was forming a big old circle,” Dixon said from his hospital bed at Field Health System in Centreville on Tuesday afternoon. “I said, ‘There’s a tornado somewhere right here close,’ ” he said.
“I heard them holler, ‘It’s done got the carport!’ They come tearing in the house like somebody threw hot grease on them.”
He, Cameron and Lucas ran toward the back of the house while Dawson dove under a recliner.
“As I was going down the hall I glimpsed the front of the house and it took my roof and folded it over,” Dixon said.
“It picked that house up and we took off. It started spinning. It moved us down the hall about 100 yards. We were going to cross the road. Right before we got to the road there was a big pine tree. It wrapped that trailer around that big tree. It dropped us right there.”
Dixon was pinned under the trailer. His tractor had been flipped three or four times but landed “back up on all fours” and someone was able to use it to lift the trailer off him.
The four were taken to Field, where Dixon and Cameron were admitted, Dawson was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Lucas was treated and released.
Dawson sustained a broken back, lacerated liver and damaged knee. The back and liver were expected to heal on their own but the knee will require surgery.
Cameron had a head injury and broken ribs. Dixon sustained bruised lungs, injured lower back and gashed head. Lucas, who took refuge in a bathtub, was not seriously injured.
Dixon and his wife Donna said they have been most impressed by the love of God and the love of people.
“Just hang in there with God. He’ll get you through it even when you think there’s no way,” Dixon said.
Also, “The love of people has just been awesome to us, the encouragement, the gifts. God’s people are good.”
n n n
The tornado — or tornadoes — blasted a path east of Gloster, moving northeast from Matthews and Antioch-Perkins Road all the way to Highways 569 and Highway 98. It destroyed or damaged at least 14 homes, leveled forests and left power out for large areas.
“We’re still out doing damage assessments,” Amite County Civil Defense Director Grant McCurley said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re trying to get to them.”
The storm plowed northeast along Judge Road, Bunyan Lane and Graves Road to Highway 567, damaging several houses.
Wayne Etheridge of Highway 567 was outside when he saw a tornado approaching from the southwest.
“It happened so quick,” he said. “I went to the mailbox and I saw it coming across. By the time I got to the house, it started ripping things apart.”
The storm destroyed a shed, a barn and the roof at the rear of the house. The front part of the house, built in the 1800s, sustained the least damage.
“We are very blessed,” his wife Deborah said. “This is all man-made stuff.”
Across the road, Jason Ford came home from work early due to weather reports. He found conditions calm, so he went out back to feed the dogs.
“When I was walking back, I noticed the wind switched,” he said.
He realized a tornado was coming.
“I got in the bathroom and texted my wife,” he said.
Ford said the tornado sounded like “a freight train on steroids. It’s a good 10 times louder than a freight train,” he said.
“I got down on my knees and covered my hands and head. The windows went out. I thought that was the worst of it. Then I saw a pine branch coming down the hall. I said, ‘Lord, I think I’m coming to see you today.’ Then it stopped.”
He emerged from the bathroom to find the roof and brick wall blown off of the living room, exposing a view of destroyed trees.
Ford said he has lived through hurricanes in New Orleans, including Betsy.
“I’ve never lived through anything like this. Nature’s not something to be trifled with,” he said.
He attributes his survival to prayer.
“I was praying and I am thankful that I am standing here,” he said. “The only thing separating me from the terror was a stud wall.”
n n n
Across the road, the tornado flipped and demolished the trailer of Lynn Thomas Rollins. She was on the way home Monday afternoon when she found her way blocked by a tree across a road. Then she got a call.
“A guy that I know was here at the house and was checking to see if we were in the house,” she said.
“I was at work and my daughter was at school. Our little dog was inside and she didn’t make it. She passed away at the vet last night at 2:30. We had her about 41/2 years.”
That wasn’t the only sense of loss.
“I was born and raised here,” Rollins said, who’s staying with friends and relatives and isn’t sure what she’ll do next. “My mom left me this place when she passed away from cancer.”
A strange twist came Monday night when Rollins got a text from someone in Crystal Springs, 60 miles away, saying he had found something belonging to her.
“It was a photo of me and my son when he was a baby and it had my name and number on the back of it,” Rollins said. “They sent me a text message that they found it in their hayfield.”
n n n
The storm continued its path of destruction northeast on Freeman, Dixon, Pecan Orchard, Fenn and Meadville roads to Highways 569, 570 and 98.
At Highway 569, Kim Cruise was at home with her daughter Sydni when she received tornado warnings on her phone and both her parents — Clayton and Mona Johnston, who live next door — called to warn her.
“I walked on the front porch and then I noticed the dark clouds,” Cruise said.
“I told Sydni to grab pillows and get in the tub. We went immediately into the tub, no time to spare. I pulled her down. I got over her and put pillows over us. She was, of course, hysterical, so as a calming method for both of us I said the Lord’s Prayer and she said it with me. When we said, ‘Amen,’ it was over. As we were getting out of the tub she said, ‘Thank you, Jesus, it’s over.’ ”
The storm was over, but not the aftermath.
“It ripped my roof off, so initially I didn’t realize when we got out of the tub what had happened other than I knew we had strong winds,” Cruise said. “When I came out of the hallway I saw insulation on my patio and I saw that my carport roof was gone. As I walked outside the back yard I saw that the entire back half of the house was no longer under a roof and it was over in my parents’ yard.”
The storm damaged her parents’ home and collapsed their barn on their equipment.
“It’s going to be a long road, but we’ll make it one day at a time,” said Cruise, who was waiting on an insurance adjustor.
n n n
Tornadoes weren’t the only damage in Amite County lately.
Around 5 a.m. Saturday, a fire alarm went off at the home of sheriff’s deputy Lester Lambert and wife Jackie on Powell Road. They woke to find the house engulfed in smoke. The Lamberts escaped uninjured but the house was a total loss, said Sheriff Tim Wroten.
At 3 a.m. Tuesday, a fire destroyed the unoccupied trailer of Bucky and Lisa Noland off Old 24 Compromise Road west of Liberty.
The cause of both fires was unknown.
