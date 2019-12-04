A retired South Pike School District employee is the newest member of the school board.
Carrie Tate Christian, 62, won the runoff for District 4 school board trustee.
She will replace outgoing trustee John Hilbert, who had served since 1996.
Christian carried the Nov. 26 runoff election with 153 votes (82%). Leslie E. Hurst received 34 votes. Voter participation was just under 11%.
Christian retired as child nutrition administrator earlier this year after 14 years with the district. She previously worked as food service director.
She is a graduate of South Pike High School and is a resident of the Progress community.
She studied food and nutrition at Alcorn State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1980.
She earned a master’s degree in secondary education before working as an extension officer for Alcorn State University.
There’s been no word from the school district on the status of trustee Sam Hall’s school board seat. Hall begins a four-year term as Pike County’s District 2 supervisor in January.
